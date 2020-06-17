Island gym drops CrossFit name, takes a stand on racism

The Daniel Island-based gym formerly known as CrossFit Discovery recently changed its name to Discovery Health and Fitness.

The change comes in response to a controversy that erupted in recent weeks in the CrossFit community after CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman tweeted on June 6, “FLOYD-19” in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation identifying discrimination and racism as significant public health issues.

The tweet also came on the heels of Glassman’s email to an affiliate gym owner in which it was widely reported that Glassman said it was “delusional” to think that CrossFit would issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Longtime CrossFit Discovery owner Robert VanNewkirk quickly responded to Glassman’s tweet the next day by changing the name of the Daniel Island gym.

“As we watched the CrossFit brand become linked to aggressively tone-deaf statements on racism in America, we knew it was time to change to a name that better represented our values,” VanNewkirk explained.

VanNewkirk said that he notified CrossFit corporate that he would not be renewing his CrossFit affiliation when it comes due later this summer.

He said he is taking such a strong stand because, “Racism in our country and bias in policing is something that must be rooted out. To me this was very simple. Coach Glassman’s tone-deaf statements were not in line with our values. Sadly, he stepped on CrossFit’s positive message and has become a debilitating distraction. So deciding to disassociate from the CrossFit brand at this time was an easy decision. Now we can better focus on building an inclusive, healthy community.”

According to National Public Radio, more than 1,000 gyms across the country have pledged to drop their CrossFit affiliations, like Discovery Health and Fitness, and a number of large corporations, including Reebok and Rogue Fitness, are ending their business relations with the company.

In deciding to join the movement to disassociate with the CrossFit brand, VanNewkirk explained, “I did a simple little exercise. I said. Out loud. Three words. Black. Lives. Matter. I was not suddenly a member of a vast, left-wing conspiracy. My caring for the lives of every non-black person did not decrease. I didn’t forget that policing is a difficult job. I just realized the simple truth of the statement. And the converse. How hard it would be if I had credible evidence that my life was NOT valued by my society.”

The mission of Discovery Health and Fitness continues to be “to help people be happy, healthy, and fit,” VanNewkirk said. The only change his members will see, he noted, is to the name and logo of the gym.