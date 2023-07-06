It’s time to enter the Danziger Cup

The 12th Annual Danziger Cup (kids fishing tournament) will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Smythe Park Lake. Twelve years! Time really does fly.

A few weeks ago, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I were walking near the Daniel Island waterfront. A young man approached us. He said, “You probably don’t remember me.”

Brody and I looked him over and we had to admit that we did not. He laughed and shared that he was a past champion of the Danziger Cup, and I took him fishing as the grand prize. We both laughed.

It was hard to believe the young child I took fishing was also the grown man standing before me. As we parted ways, the young man stopped, turned, and thanked me. He shared that the Danziger Cup sparked his interest in fishing and started a special bond with his dad.

Now, they fish together regularly. I thanked him for sharing. Brody asked him for beef jerky.

As Brody and I continued our walk, I reflected upon our earlier encounter and the longevity of the Danziger Cup. How many children became interested in fishing at the event? How many families share a special bond and continue to fish together? How many worthwhile community organizations have benefitted from the proceeds of the tournament? I don’t know the answer to these questions. However, after 11 years of operation, my sense is a lot.

Time really does fly. Kids grow up fast. Blink and they are in high school or going off to college. If you want to create a bond with your children, the Danziger Cup is a great place to start. Previous fishing experience is not necessary. Members of the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club will be there to help.

Brody may even make an appearance to help you find fish.

You can learn more about the Danziger Cup and register to participate at danielislandfishingclub.com/events.