It’s time to fish for big reds

Many thanks to Jessie Thaxton for sharing the fishing picture. Clearly, Kyle Thaxton and his dad are dialed in on the big reds. With the water temperature approaching 70 degrees, big redfish will be plentiful at the Jetties, in the harbor and main rivers channels.

While I prefer to fish with lures, when targeting big redfish I have been known to use bait once in a while. Half a blue crab soaked on the bottom adjacent to the structure is hard to beat. Redfish and black drum cannot resist a blue crab.

Popular locations for targeting big "summertime" redfish are the Ravenel Bridge, Middle Grounds, Grillage and Jetties. They are pretty abundant and fun to catch. When you catch one, please take the time to revive the fish. If caught from deeper water, you may need to use a descending device to help it swim back to the bottom.

Summer is just around the corner. So, take a page from Kyle's playbook and go fishing for big redfish.