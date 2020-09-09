It’s time to kick-off the Pigskin Challenge Football Pick ‘Em contest

It’s football season! And we know it is going to be a little different this year as we adjust to the impacts of COVID-19.

This week we kick off the 21-week Daniel Island News Pigskin Challenge with college and NFL games. Already one of the college games we planned for the pick ’em was postponed, so we added an additional NFL game. High school games will be included when the shortened season begins. We will all adapt!

The challenge is brought to you each week, with the chance for readers to win great area restaurant gift cards and other prizes, from our group of committed and competitive sponsors.

You can enter the contest by entering the link in the headline to this article into your browser or by clicking on the link on our Facebook page. You can also sign up to receive the ballot via weekly email each Tuesday by contacting katherine@thedanielislandnews.com . Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday to be eligible (prior to start of high school games).

This year we have some returning sponsors, including last year’s champion, Michel E. Patterson Jr. and Chris Mingledorff of Mingledorff & Patterson, Attorney at Law, and realtor Ashley Severence of Atlantic Properties. New this year are: Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch of Atlantic Shield Insurance, Carolina One - Nancy Crick, Rob Crawford of Renaissance South, Ryan Butler of Shelter Custom Built Living, and Tom Werner of Whatnot Services.

Also competing in the contest is Daniel Island News sports writer Phil Bowman, who selects the games for the competition each week.

The sponsor with the best winning record at the end of Super Bowl week receives a $500 donation from the paper to his or her charity of choice.

Support these sponsors by using their services and compete against them each week for great gift certificates.

This week you have a chance to beat Tom Werner of Whatnot Services for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Sermet’s Courtyard.