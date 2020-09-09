It's always best to listen to Brody

On Labor Day, the stock market was closed. This provided Brody, the amazing fish finding and stock trading dog, with a little time off. I figured he would sleep late and then drive his golf cart to Mpishi for brunch. Brody actually drives pretty well. Although, he has not yet fully mastered backing up the boat trailer.

To my surprise, Brody woke up early and wanted to go fishing. We pulled away from the dock shortly after sunrise. The morning was calm and kind of cool. Our plan was to fish top water lures near oyster bars being submerged by the rising tide.

I pulled up to the first location and Brody gave me no indication that fish were there. It looked perfect, so I decided to fish the area anyway. Brody laid down on the deck and gave me the “you won’t catch any fish here” look. Try as I might, he was correct. Not even a single bite.

So, we moved to another oyster bar. When I stopped the boat, Brody gave me the same look. This time, I just kept moving. At the next oyster bar, Brody jumped up and gave a single bark. I took this to mean “fish here, stupid.” So, I did.

On the first cast to the submerged oyster bar, a trout crushed the Zara Spook top water lure. I glanced over at Brody. He shook his head and gave me the “I don’t even know why I fish with you” look.

For the next hour, we enjoyed steady action from trout and ladyfish. They were not particularly large, but they were fun to catch.

After releasing a dozen or so fish, Brody gave me the “it is time for breakfast” look. I was getting pretty hungry myself, so we called it a morning.

Fall is officially here, and the best fishing of the year is about to take place. Well at least that is what Brody says!