Janice Johnson wins on first attempt! Earns Vespa gift card

Janice Johnson is this week’s winner of the Football Pick ‘Em. Only seven contestants beat Brad Rose of Palmetto Custom Carts and Janice was the only person to pick 10 games correctly.

Janice was surprised to be the winner – it was the first time she entered the contest.

“Wow!” Janice wrote via email, “I’m retired, and a Tar Heel fan. This was my first attempt at pick ‘em, love to play games so I’ll be a regular from now on.”

Sponsor Stephen Bartus recently changed jobs and could no longer sponsor the contest - Daniel Island News publisher Sue Detar is his replacement for the remainder of the contest.

Each week from now until the Super Bowl, readers will be given the opportunity to "Beat the Sponsor" and win great prizes.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice of the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season. Rosie Stieby remains in the lead but Brad Rose closed the gap to one game this week. Tom Werner moved into a tie with Noell Smith for third.

This week you compete against Tom Werner with Charleston One Source for an opportunity to win a $50 gift certificate to Laura Alberts.