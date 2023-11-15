Jeff Caldwell beats Edie Coupe, wins gift card to Vespa

Jeff Caldwell is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick’em. His 10-2 record was just good enough to beat Daniel Island Real Estate’s Edie Coupe, who went 9-3.

Jeff tied with one other person as well as tied on the tiebreaker. He won the draw for this week’s win.

Jeff and his wife Joan moved from California to DI in 2017 and enjoy all that Daniel Island and the Lowcountry have to offer.

“Pigskin Picks is a wonderful feature of our local Daniel Island newspaper,” he wrote via email. “Congratulations to the Philip Simmons football team for a spectacular season.”

“I will be working the polls on 11/21 for the Charleston Mayor runoff. Please come out and vote,” Caldwell encouraged.