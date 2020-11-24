Jeff Caldwell beats Rob Crawford, wins Orlando’s Pizza gift card

Jeff Caldwell does it again with a score of 9-1, beating Rob Crawford with Renaissance South’s score of 7-3. He did have close competition from four players who were 8-2.

Jeff was very excited for his win this week. “Pigskin Picks is a great feature of our beloved local paper,” wrote Jeff via email. “There will almost always be some upsets each week, the key is to divine the correct ones. Many thanks to Rob Crawford and Renaissance

South as well as our other local businesses for participating.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games sent to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.