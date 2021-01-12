Jeff Caldwell beats Rob Preiditsch, wins a gift card to The Kingstide

Jeff Caldwell’s near perfect score of 11-1 was more than enough to beat the 8-4 record of Rob Preiditsch with Cawood Dinsmore.

Caldwell and his wife moved to Daniel Island five years ago from the San Francisco Bay area. “We love The Daniel Island News!” he wrote via email. “Pigskin Pick’em is a great part of DIN as it showcases our local businesses. It is nice to win this week as The Kingstide offers wonderful food and views and has been an excellent addition to the DI family of restaurants.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.