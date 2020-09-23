Jeff Caldwell ties Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch, wins a $50 gift card to Dockery’s

Jeff Caldwell’s perfect 12-0 score ties Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch’s score with Atlantic Shield Insurance, with the tiebreaker going to Caldwell.

Jeff Caldwell and his wife are Daniel Island residents, having moved here from the San Francisco bay area. “Pigskin picks is a great way to engage us sports fans on the island,” writes Jeff per email. “It is a fun addition to The Daniel Island News and also helps to feed my wife and friends with these wonderful gift cards.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. The paper will email a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and will also put the URL link on our

Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to katherine@thedaniel

islandnews.com

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RQTXS9M and fill out your ballot.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.

This week is your opportunity to beat Nancy Crick with Carolina One and win a $50 gift card to Laura Albert’s.