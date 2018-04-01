Joe Gough ties with Millennium Private Wealth. Wins tie breaker for a LIDI gift card!

Joe Gough scored an 8 out of 12 in this week’s Pick ‘Em challenge tying with Jeff Burton and Steve Meyer, from Millennium Private Wealth. Joe tied with six other contestants but won the tie breaker.

“I play the pool because I love football, especially college, and it’s free....so why not?” wrote Joe Gough via email. “I also enjoy picking the high school games as a way to support our high schools and students.”

Joe works at MUSC in the Department of Medicine as Director of Facilities and Research Operations.

Each week from now until the Super Bowl, readers will be given the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. We will email a link to the survey each Tuesday via a Daniel Island News eblast and we will also put the URL link on our Facebook page and here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our eblast, please send your email address to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to surveymonkey.com/r/B9MB5BZand fill out your ballot.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice of the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.

This week you compete against Rosie Stieby, from Daniel Island Real Estate, for an opportunity to win a $50 gift certificate to Vespa.