Joe Hinske beats Nancy Crick of Carolina One to win Laura Albert’s gift card

The reader competition is fierce. There was another perfect score this week as Joe Hinske scored 12-0, beating Carolina One agent Nancy Crick’s 7-5 score.

Joe and his wife Nikki have lived on Daniel Island since 2003 and are both CPAs at different firms. They have two sons who attend the Charleston School of the Arts in the vocal department.

“I play fantasy football and pick-em games to keep involved in the games throughout the weekend,” writes Joe per email. “My favorite team is the Cleveland Browns.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games sent to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list. Or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors. The Daniel Island News will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.