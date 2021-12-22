John Bobey beats Atlantic Shield, wins a gift card to Sermet’s

John Bobey is this week’s Pigskin Pick’em winner. His 7-3 record was good enough to beat the 5-5 record of Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch with Atlantic Shield Insurance. Bobey tied with several other contestants but pulled out the win in the tiebreaker.

Bobey and his wife, Rona, have lived on Daniel Island since it was first developed. They have two daughters, Drew and Alex, and two dogs.

“I play the Pigskin Pick’em with input from my Dad, we try to beat Rona my wife,” he wrote via email. “A little friendly family competition.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.