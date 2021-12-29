John Bobey beats Nancy Crick, wins a gift card to Laura Albert’s

John Bobey won the Pigskin Pick ’em with a score of 10-1, beating Nancy Crick with Carolina One’s 9-2 record. John tied with several other contestants but pulled out the win in the tiebreaker.

John and his wife Rona have lived on Daniel Island since its early days and are frequent Pick ‘em players and winners. This is John’s second win this year.

“I will have to give my dad credit for last weeks win as it was mostly pro games,” wrote John via text message. “I will take him to lunch.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@ thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.