John Bobey beats Phil Bowman to win Super Bowl Pigskin Pick’em

Longtime Daniel Island resident John Bobey takes home the Laura Alberts gift card with his big Super Bowl win over sportswriter Phil Bowman.

Bobey went 10-2 to defeat Bowman, an Ohio native and Cincinnati Bengals fan, who finished this week with a 6-6 record.

Bobey and his wife, Rona, play the Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest each week and have won five times between the two of them. Bobey gives his dad, Bruce, the credit for this win, “I have to give dad the credit for this one as it was so much into knowledge of the players,” he wrote via email. “I am also more of a college football fan.”

This 22-week contest was made possible by local Daniel Island sponsors. Let them know you appreciate them and support local businesses.

Displayed below is the final sponsor standings. Atlantic Shield came in first place with the top prize. Find out more about Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch and their charity of choice in next week's paper.