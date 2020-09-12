John Maraia beats Ryan Butler, wins a Laura Alberts gift card

John Maraia’s 10-1 score was good enough to beat sponsor Ryan Butler of Shelter Custom Built Homes’ 9-2 score and to earn this week’s Laura Alberts gift card.

John, a Citadel graduate, retired from the military with 28 years of service and returned to the Lowcountry. He and his wife Debbie split time between Daniel Island and Indonesia for a few years but, since the summer, call Daniel Island home permanently. John volunteers with the Catholic Charities of South Carolina Food Bank and he worked the polls for the 2020 election.

“Winning the Pigskin Pick’em was beginner’s luck - it was the first time I played,” writes John via email. “I’m pleasantly surprised.”

