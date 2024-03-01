Jon Cassella beats Edie Coupe, wins gift card to Vespa

Jon Cassella’s 9-3 record was just good enough to beat Daniel Island Real Estate’s Edie Coupe’s 8-4 record. He got some luck. One contestant went 10-2 but didn’t include his or her name and contact info. He also clinched with a win in the tiebreaker.

Jon and his wife, originally from Pittsburgh, moved to Charleston two-and-a-half years ago.

“We are huge Steeler fans and I’m happy my biased Steelers pick helped earn a DI Pigskin Pick’em winner,” Cassella wrote in an email. “I enjoy playing the contest each week as it adds some excitement to different games I maybe wouldn’t care about. I look forward to the Steelers getting into the playoffs and future pick’em contests. Happy New Year!”

