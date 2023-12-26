Josh Omer beats Nancy Crick, wins gift card to Laura Alberts

Josh Omer is an avid football fan and although he may not have won his fantasy football championship this year, he did manage to defeat real estate agent Nancy Crick of Carolina One this week with a 9-3 record over her score of 6-6.

“I’m a diehard Seahawk fan, and love picking games and fantasy football,” Omer writes via email. “Although, my wife beat me in both our fantasy football semifinals.”

Josh and his wife Leslie reside in Mt. Pleasant. Omer won the week in a tiebreaker with other contestants and secured a $50 gift card to Laura Alberts.

“My wife and I love football, we go watch with our friends every week,” Josh writes.

Josh works for Actimize, a company that helps community banks and credit unions with fraud and AML software. You can often spot Josh and Leslie at the dog park on Daniel Island with their 1-year-old puppy.