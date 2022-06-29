July means fireworks, red snapper fishing

Early July is a time for celebrations. Summer vacation. Independence Day. Opening of American red snapper season. Yes, there is a lot to celebrate. However, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, has an aversion to fireworks. The loud noise makes him nervous. This diminishes his ability to find fish and pick stocks. So, our Fourth of July celebration is usually pretty quiet.

July 8 is the opening of American red snapper season in federal waters. The season is only open for two days. Given the short season, it is imperative to catch red snapper when you can. Thus, it is critically important for Brody to be in tip-top fish finding form. To that end, I have ordered a pair of Bose noise canceling headphones for Brody. It is my hope they will keep the sound of fireworks to a minimum on July 4 and keep Brody in optimal fish-finding condition.

Going to an extreme? I don’t think so. Last July 5, Brody was a mess. I got skunked fishing. My stock portfolio was trampled by bulls and eaten by bears. It was awful. Simply awful. This year, I am taking no chances.

If you see a dog wearing Bose noise canceling headphones at a local firework show, it is most probably Brody. Stop and say hello. But, for heaven’s sake, do not let him remove the headphones!