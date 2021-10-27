Keep your head on a swivel when hunting blackfin tuna

After crushing the Solana cryptocurrency trade, Brody refuses to eat his regular “dog” food. Now, only fresh tuna sashimi and USDA prime beef will do. While I have no idea how to grow a steer, I can catch tuna. On Sunday, we invited my son (Elliott) and brother (Dave) to do some meal prep for Brody. Our plan was to hit the 30-fathom curve and cast Shimano Colt Sniper jigs to blackfin tuna feeding on the surface. When blackfin are feeding on the surface, it is unmistakable. It looks like someone is dropping bowling balls from the sky. The splashes are big and numerous.

We are still developing our technique for catching blackfin tuna with jigs. It is a run-and-gun type of fishing. When you see tuna feeding off in the distance, you run to them (really fast) and hopefully get there before the blackfin submerge. Sometimes you do. Sometimes you don’t. When you do, catching them is pretty easy. Cast a Colt

Sniper jig into the feeding melee and retrieve it as fast as you can. Keep a good grip on your rod. The strike is vicious.

Blackfin tuna are not particularly large, a 25-pound fish is a good one. However, they are tough fighters, especially on a 20-pound class spinning tackle. Expect a long initial run and then a dogged fight down deep. It is important to fight them with maximum pressure and get them into the boat as quickly as possible. As it turns out, sharks and other toothy predators like blackfin tuna too.

Thankfully for us, the blackfin were cooperative and we got enough tuna to keep Brody happy. Elliott took a picture of Dave and Brody with a blackfin tuna. In the picture, it looks like Brody is already tasting the fresh sashimi.