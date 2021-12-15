Kellermann first Lady Iron Horse to score 1,000 points

Kylee Kellermann’s dream became a reality on Dec. 3 when she became the first female basketball player in Philip Simmons High School history to score 1,000 points in her brilliant career.

Kellermann hit a shot from 3-point land against Bishop England to join the exclusive club. She led her team to a victory by finishing the game with six 3-pointers and 21 points.

“It’s been my goal since I started playing (varsity basketball) in the seventh grade,” said Kellermann, who is in her junior season. “To score 1,000 points, it’s always been my goal. I was kind of speechless. As a little girl, I can remember seeing pictures of Bishop England players (in the newspaper) who scored 1,000 points. I wanted that to be me, so I really worked hard.”

Kellerman reached the elite scoring club in the Iron Horses’ first ever victory against the Bishops.

“That was a big night for Kylee and the program,” coach Dustin Williams said. “The stars aligned.”

Kellermann is a star on the hardwood as a basketball player and on the pitch as a soccer player.

She earned all-state honors in hoops last winter after averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4 steals per game to help the Iron Horses reach the Class AA Lower State Championship.

And, she rarely came off the field for the soccer team that reached the Class AA state semifinals and finished with an 11-4 record. Her contributions to the team earned her all-state honors.

But it’s a different set of numbers that will affect her future the most, and those numbers are 4 and 5.182. Those numbers are her academic ranking for the PSHS Class of 2023 and her GPA, respectively.

She hopes to play basketball in college, and major, perhaps, in either architecture or interior design. But for now, she’s just focusing on helping the Iron Horses reach the State Championship game after they reached the Final Four last winter.

The team received a boost in time for the 2021-22 season when Zhaire Mack rejoined the squad after sitting out last season. Kellermann, Mack and Kennedy Rivers, another all-state selection, form the Iron Horses’ Big 3.

“Kennedy, Zhaire and I have been playing together since the fourth or fifth grade,” Kellermann said of her classmates. “Our chemistry is pretty amazing. All we have to do is play the game we love, and work hard.”

Kellermann began the season with 938 points and reached the milestone when she topped 20 points for the third time this season in the win over Bishop England. She’s totaled 20 points five times this season, including 23 against the Bishops on Dec. 10. She began this week with 1,049 points.

The Iron Horses opened the season with a loss to Class A state power Military Magnet, but topped Goose Creek on Monday night to record their fifth consecutive victory to remain entrenched in the state coaches associations poll of the top 10 teams in Class AA.