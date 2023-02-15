Kellermann to walk-on at Clemson

Philip Simmons High School standout student-athlete Kylee Kellermann might be down. But she’s definitely not out.

For the second straight year, Kellermann suffered a season-ending knee injury. But she is not letting the injury stop her dream of playing college hoops. She will join the Clemson Tigers next year as a preferred walk-on.

“I’m grateful for coach (Amanda) Butler and assistant coach (Daniel) Barber and their entire staff for believing in me,” Kellermann, a former all-state selection in basketball and soccer, announced on Twitter. “Thank you to my family, coaches and friends who have supported me. God’s plan.”

It’s that type of attitude that has made Kellermann resilient. Last season, she suffered a knee injury shortly after becoming the first girl in school history to score 1,000 career points.

“That injury wasn’t going to end my career,” Kellermann said after her first knee injury. “I knew I would be back. It never entered my mind (about quitting).”

Kellermann, a 5-foot-7 shooting/point guard, was averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 assists per game when she went down in a game against Goose Creek last season.

This season, Kellermann was averaging a team-best 17.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game when she suffered her second injury to the same knee.

Kellermann has been a member of coach Dustin Williams’ team since the seventh grade. According to MaxPreps.com, Kellermann scored 1,215 points in her prep career while collecting 270 rebounds and 198 steals in 90 games. She played in only 26 games her last three seasons with COVID-19 cutting the 2020-21 season short and then she was sidelined with knee injuries.

Clemson is getting more than a basketball player in Kellermann. She is the epitome of a student-athlete. She is ranked No. 4 academically in the Class of 2023 and is a member of the National Honor Society.