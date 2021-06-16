Kids reel in lesson about fun

I retired from guiding many years ago. As it turned out, being a fishing guide cut into my fishing time!

However, sharing fishing with children is something that I still enjoy. Recently, I had the pleasure of fishing with Brian and Jack Stambaugh along with their dad, Jim.

On our trip, fishing was fun but catching was a challenge. For some reason, the redfish were ignoring our lures. We could see schools of redfish but could not get them to eat.

Out of desperation, we switched from lures to live mud minnows. No dice. I was feeling frustrated, but Brian and Jack were unphased. They were enjoying the experience; catching a bunch of fish was not a high priority. While running to the next fishing location, I decided to learn from the boys and enjoy the day regardless of our catch (or lack thereof).

Thankfully, as the tide came in the bite picked up. Brian completed an inshore slam. Jack caught and released several trout. Both learned to fish a Z-Man Finesse TRD lure. It was great to see them learn the technique and catch fish.

Many thanks to Brian, Jack, and Jim for reminding me that fishing is not about the catch, but the experience.

If you would like your children to experience fishing, please plan to attend the 10th annual Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament this Saturday, June 19, at Smythe Park Lake. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and fishing begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a great way to introduce kids to fishing. The best catch will be the time you spend together. Don’t miss it!