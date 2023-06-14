Kitchin, Rosato earn All-American lacrosse honors

Bishop England High School lacrosse standouts Evelyn Kitchin and Bo Rosato were recently awarded All-American honors, a silver-lining in a season in which Bishop England was not able to defend its status as state champion.

The Bishops were on top of the high school lacrosse mountain in early April with a 98-game winning streak and a string of six consecutive state championships. But the High School League ruled BE used an ineligible player early in the season and the Bishops had to forfeit

five games that reduced their winning streak to 82 and left them out of the playoffs.

But Kitchin and Rosato found some solace in earning All-American status from USA Lacrosse.

“It does make me feel a little better,” said Kitchin, who recently graduated from BE and will matriculate to Coastal Carolina. “Honestly, I did not expect this award because I played basketball and missed the first five weeks of the (lacrosse) season.

“It is such an honor to earn All-American,” Kitchin added. “I am so grateful and so excited. That’s an honor few get to experience.”

The honor is rare, but BE had two players on the team. Rosato is a junior and both players had big 2023 seasons.

Rosato led the Bishops in scoring this year with 52 goals and 45 assists.

Weiner uses few words to describe Rosato’s play.

“Bo verballed to Johns Hopkins. That’s all you need to know about Bo,” Weiner said. “She’s that good. Bo, skill-wise, is the best in South Carolina. She can do anything like (making) behind the back (passes). She can do anything.”

Kitchin, meanwhile, scored 45 goals and handed out 29 assists despite missing three games because of basketball and its extended season. Kitchin was named All-American as a sophomore as well and finished her brilliant career with 147 goals and 85 assists.

Kitchin worked hard to get better as a high school player. Now the training and fitness routine will be ratcheted up.

“I’ve been working out a lot with friends,” said Kitchin, who will report to school on Aug. 18. “I have been working out every day, three workouts a day – three sessions.”

The workouts include cardio, speed training and strength and conditioning.

In adition to being a USA Lacrosse All-American selection, Kitchin is a three-time member of the South Carolina national team. She’s earned all-state honors three times while being selected for the 2023 Carolina National Team.

Weiner said Kitchin achieved her dream through hard work.

“That was her dream from Day 1,” Weiner said, “She’s going to play for an (NCAA) Division I program. She was committed to this dream for what seems like forever.”

While Kitchin’s future is lacrosse, she had a big senior season on the hardwood to help Bishop England post a 19-12 record her senior season.

In the Lower State championship, Kitchin calmly sank a free throw with three seconds left to lift the Bishops to a 39-38 victory over Andrew Jackson. The Bishops lost to Gray Collegiate in the state championship.