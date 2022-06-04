Lady Bishop Dominiak commits to D3 national champion

Bishop England senior basketball standout Ally Dominiak didn’t get to celebrate a state championship in her final season of high school hoops.

Instead, Dominiak had to settle on celebrating a national championship. She recently committed to play hoops for Hope College, crowned the 2022 NCAA Division III national champs.

Hope College is getting a determined and talented student-athlete. Dominiak played for coach Paul Runey for four seasons, and the Bishops compiled a 78-18 record in that stretch, reaching the state championship game her freshman and junior seasons. Keenan High School topped the Bishops for all the marbles both times.

Dominiak tore her labrum heading into her senior season but was back to full strength by the time the season tipped off.

Playing on a team that featured a balanced scoring attack, Dominiak averaged 11.1 points per game, hitting 48% from the field to earn all-state honors this winter. She was very effective in the playoffs, averaging 14.5 points a game. She also averaged 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.1 assists a game.

“She’s really quick and elusive,” Runey said of Dominiak in an interview earlier this season. “When her game’s on, she can be a game-changer.”

Hope College is a private Christian liberal arts college in Holland, Michigan. It was originally opened in 1851 as the Pioneer School by Dutch immigrants.

Along the way, the school developed an excellent women’s basketball program. The Flying Dutch might have been the most dominant women’s college basketball team the last three seasons. But all they had to show for it was a 61-game winning streak until March 22 when the Flying Dutch defeated Wisconsin-Whitewater, 71-58, in the Division III championship.

Hope was 29-0 when the 2019-20 season was canceled during Sweet 16 play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was more of the same in 2020-21 when the team owned a 16-0 record when the season once again came to an end because of the pandemic.

This year, the team was 16-0 when it finally lost, ending the 61-game winning streak. But the team had the wherewithal and the national title when March Madness ended. It was the school’s third national title., and first since 2006.

BE Golf

Last spring, the Bishop England golf team finished second in the state at the Class AAA state match. The team was one of the school’s most talented teams but was no match for Woodruff on championship day.

The Bishops traveled to Greenwood April 2-3 to compete in the 19th annual Georgia-South Carolina Cup, which was contested at the Links at Stoney Point. The Bishops showed they have talent in 2022.

Georgia won the overall title over South Carolina, while Bishop England finished seventh in the 16-team field that featured the best Georgia and the Palmetto State have to offer.

Westminster, a Georgia entry, won the team title for the second year in a row.

Luke Walmet, Sam McMillan, Daniel Donato, Matthew Teegardin, Bradley Parker and Max Ratermund competed for the Bishops.

Walmet and McMillian both tied for 23rd place overall with two-day scores of 148.