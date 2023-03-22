Lady Bishops’ track smashes 3 school records in first major meet of season

The Bishop England High School girls’ track and field team competed in its first major meet of the 2023 season, the Mellow Mushroom Relays, which were held last Saturday at Wando High School.

Although no team scores were officially kept, the Bishops showed skill and talent, a combination that could produce the program’s 14th state title in its memorable history. While coach Tony Colizzi doesn’t look that far in advance, another title would put the Bishops atop girls’ state history. Bishop England and Johnsonville begin the season with 13 state titles apiece.

“The girls’ team is looking strong,” Colizzi said. “We have a talented returning team: Nora Brahim, Maggie Long, Emma Hamrick, Susana Quinones, Marlee Asmer, Marin Byrne, Caroline Edgerton, Lily Edgerton, and Ava Albano and have a couple new freshmen Hayden Seay and Grace Buss, who are making big contributions. They should be very competitive at the (Class) AA level this season.”

The Bishop girls, who finished second last spring at the Class AAA state championships, set three school records last weekend.

The 4x1,600-meter relay team captured the first gold of the day with a school record time of 22:40.86, which shattered the old mark by 46 seconds. Members of the relay team included Hayden Seay, Asmer, Buss and Brahim. The old record was established in 2011.

The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team of Long, Albano, Lily Edgerton and Marin Byrne captured a bronze medal. The quartet ran a 4:32.13, which broke the old school record by .76 of a second. The old record was set in 2018.

Finally, the 4,000-meter distance medley relay team of Asmer, Edgerton, Hayden Seay and Brahim won a gold medal with a time of 13:10.25, which broke the previous school record by 14.81 seconds.

“I thought the teams did very well at the Mellow Mushroom Relays,” Colizzi said. “Not only with setting the school records but also finishing on the podium in several races. They have been working very hard this season and it is paying off for them.”

The meet, which featured all relay races and field events, is unique, Colizzi said.

“They give the coaches a chance to place sprinters and distance runners on the same relay,” Colizzi said. “The relays help build team camaraderie.

“They do not score the meet for a team championship,” Colizzi added. “Most coaches try to win or do well on specific relays, so they will load those relays rather than spread the wealth over a bunch of relays.”

Emma Hamrick (4-10) and Kendall Cunningham (4-8) finished second in the high jump relay for the BE girls.

BE BOYS TRACK & FIELD

In the boys’ meet, the 4x1,600-meter relay team of Marc Brahim, Charlie Tessier, Joseph Condon and Justin Hafner finished in first place with a time of 19:13.23.

The boys Distance Medley team of Marc Brahim, Jack Leahy, Charlie Tessier and Justin Hafner finished 2nd with a time of 11:01.05.

The track and field season cranks up this weekend with the Coaches Classic, which will be contested Saturday at Woodland High School.