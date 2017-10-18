Lady Bishops capture first state crown in swimming!

There will soon be 136 state championship trophies in the Bishop England High School athletic trophy case. The latest trophy comes from the girls’ swimming team, which captured its first state crown over the weekend.

The Bishops won the girls’ Class AAA title by scoring 427.5 points during Saturday’s South Carolina High School League State Championships, which were contested at the University of South Carolina’s natatorium. The Bishops topped May River, which tallied 315 points. Christ Church claimed third with 307.

In the boys’ meet, St. Joseph collected 462 points to deny Bishop England a second straight state title. The Bishops finished second with 415 points and Academic Magnet was third with 389.

Rose Van Metre, who coaches both the BE girls and boys, was proud of her teams.

“I was pretty confident we would be in the top two,” she said of the girls’ performance. “This was a really strong team. We had some great meets this year. Before this (year), we consistently came in third or fourth. This is great for the girls. It’s always good to get that first state championship.”

Bishop England became the most successful athletic program among schools its size when the school moved to Daniel Island in the late 1990s. The Bishops have won 102 state titles since moving from its downtown campus on Calhoun Street.

The girls won only one gold medal and that came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team included Adesuwa Emovon, Sidney Brusse, Bella Kissell and Emma Pizzo.

In the boys’ meet, the Bishops’ Addie Laurencelle won gold medals in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and the boys’ 200 freestyle relay of Noland Griffith, Carter Rose, Josh Adams and Laurencelle captured gold.

“He’s just a fantastic swimmer,” Van Metre said of Laurencelle, who also has a silver medal in the 400 freestyle. “He just wants to do well, and he wants everyone to do well. That’s pretty cool. His time in the 50 freestyle was the fastest of the day, including 4- and 5-A. He’s so fun to watch because he has so much fun.”

Van Metre praised her seniors for their effort. Ten seniors swam in their final meet and all but one has been in the program for four years. The seniors include captain Adesuwa Emovon, captain Claire Greenburg, Emma Pizzo, Sidney Brusse, Rebecca Poole, Grace Leonardi, Spencer Watts, captain Carter Rose, captain Collin Kerr and Johnny Busche.

Other notable performances included:

Carter Rose - 2nd in the 100 Fly and 4th in the 100 Breast

Noland Griffith - 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 200 IM

Bella Kissell - 3rd in the 200 and 500 Free

Emma Pizzo - 3rd in the 50 Free and 5th and in the 100 Free

Luke Rosato - 4th in 200 Free and 5th in the 500 Free

Claudia White - second in the 100 Fly

Sidney Brusse - 5th in 50 Free

Adesuwa Emovon -5th in 100 Fly

Eliza Stanley - 5th in the 200 IM