Lady Bishops lacrosse continues to dominate

The Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse team seems primed to claim another state championship if the first five games of the 2022 season are any indication.

Coach Jeff Weiner’s crew has been beyond dominant, outscoring opponents 88-4. One of the victories was an 18-0 conquest of Philip Simmons on March 9. The Bishops pounded Fort Mill 18-1 on March 13 at Jack Cantey Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for March 12, but inclement weather and high winds forced the postponement.

The beat goes on for the Bishops, who won their fifth straight state championship last spring with an 18-0 mark, outscoring foes 325-34.

“This team is right up there with my best teams of past seasons,” said Weiner, who owns a 160-31 record since being named coach in time for the 2010 season. “The main thing is our depth this season. I currently have three starters who are out with injuries, and the girls taking their place are just as good.”

They have a 69-match winning streak heading into this week’s action when they face some formidable foes. The Bishops were scheduled to play Oceanside Collegiate Academy on March 15 in a rematch of last year’s state championship. The Bishops topped the Land Sharks for all the Class AAAA marbles, 25-2. The team travels to Eastside on March 18 and ventures to Riverside the following day.

Henley Bredemann leads the Bishops with 17 goals and 12 grounders. Elisabeth Tausig has collected 14 goals and has handed out 21 assists. France Poch has 18 assists. Goalkeeper Lizzy Tompkins has allowed only one goal.

Track & Field

JacQue Greene and NaJhyria Watson turned in solid performances to lead the Philip Simmons track and field teams to top-10 finishes in the Raising Canes Azalea Track and Field Invitational, which was contested March 12 at Summerville High School.

Greene, a multi-sport star, won the high jump, clearing 6-0 to claim the gold. He finished third in the 200-meter dash as the Iron Horses claimed eighth place.

Watson took gold in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 12.77 seconds and 25.56 seconds on a brisk and brutally windy day to lead the Iron Horses to a fourth-place finish in the team standings with 61.5 points.

Lucy Beckham won the boys’ championship with 86 points to edge Wando. The Iron Horses finished eighth in the 18-team meet, while Bishop England was 17th.

Wando captured the girls’ title with a 122-71 victory over Summerville. The Iron Horse girls were fourth in the team standings, while BE finished 11th in the 20-team meet.

The Iron Horses’ Pierce Walker was fifth in the 800-meter run while the girls finished second in the 4x400-meter relay.

Hailey Meyers had another strong showing for the Iron Horse girls’ team. She won a silver medal in the 800 and was sixth in the 1,600-meter run.

DeAndra Brown placed fourth in the triple jump, while the Iron Horses collected bronze medals in the 4x100-meter and 4x800-meter relays.