Lady Bishops track and field a leg away from state title record

While the Philip Simmons High School boys’ and girls’ track teams seek to repeat as state champions, this coming weekend’s State Track and Field Championships are more like an attempt to return to glory for the Bishop England girls’ team.

Coach Tony Colizzi’s team has been solid all season, but is saving its best for last heading into May 21’s Class AAA championship at Lower Richland High School.

The Bishops claimed the Class AAA Lower State championship over the weekend with a 107.5-86 victory over Waccamaw in a meet contested at Camden High School.

“The team is young, with seven of the 15 competing this weekend as underclassmen,” Colizzi said. “We have seen a lot of growth and development. Our returning middle school girls, Nora Brahim and Lily Edgerton, have improved in their events since last season.

Newcomers Marin Byrne and Audra Schaafsma, have been huge contributors to the team. And, with each meet, they are improving in their events.

“Sophomores Marlee Asmer and Caroline Edgerton have been strong legs on their relays and have done well in their open events,” Colizzi added. “The team has also seen large improvements in the field events, led by Maggie Long in the long and triple jumps, Emma

Hamrick in the high jump and Susana Quinones in the pole vault.”

The Bishops’ last state title came in 2019, giving the program 13 crowns in its glorious history, which ties them with Johnsonville for the most in state history. A victory this weekend would give the Bishops a state-record 14th title.

The Bishops used depth and four gold-medal performances to win the Lower State championship.

Schaafsma won the 400 dash and was second in the high jump. Hamrik won the high jump and Long won the long jump. Hope-Elaine Stowell topped the field in the javelin throw.

The Bishop boys finished in sixth place in Class AAA. Waccamaw won 67-65 to edge Lake City. Bishop England scored 39 points to finish in sixth. Sophomore Justin Hafner counted for 20 of those points with gold medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

Iron Horse Girls Track & Field

While the Bishops performed like a well-oiled machine, the Iron Horse teams dominated at the Lower State championships, which were contested at Woodland High School.

The Iron Horse girls were dominant with a 225.5-102 victory over Woodland as they benefited from six national elite performances. They will compete in the May 20 Class AA state championships at Lower Richland.

Senior NaJhyrai Watson served up two national elite performances, winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.87 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a 24.70 clocking.

Three elite performances came in the pole vault where Madison Jent won, clearing 12-feet, 6-inches. Regan Roush cleared 12-0 and Avery Harbaugh recorded an 11-6.

De’Andra Brown had the other national elite effort with a leap of 38-2 in the triple jump.

Iron Horse Boys Track

The Iron Horse boys topped Woodland 188-109 as freshman Pierce Walker ran to victories in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs while finishing third in the 800.

JacQue Green won the 100 and finished fourth in the 200, while freshman Corey Steed claimed gold in the 200.

Kanye Doyle won the 800, Trey Hensley claimed gold in the pole vault, while the 4x100 team finished first.