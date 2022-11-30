Lady Iron Horses return veteran trio in Class AAA debut

The conclusion of the 2022-23 high school basketball season will mark the end of an era in Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball.

The program is in its seventh year of existence and three players have been with the program since Day 1: Kennedy Rivers, Zhaire Mack and Kylee Kellermann. Throw in capable coach Dustin Williams, and you have the Mount Rushmore of PSHS girls’ hoops.

Williams has built the program into one of the best in the Palmetto State. The team went 5-10 in its first season, 2017-18, but has posted a 58-24 mark since then. The mark would be more glossy, but the 2020-21 season was limited to nine games as the Iron Horses went 7-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The individual accomplishments are just as impressive. Rivers is closing in on 1,200 career points, averaging 13.4 points per contest in 89 career games. Kellermann topped 1,000 points in her career early last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. She’s back and should provide offense and defense. She has averaged 13.3 points in 79 career games.

Mack would be at 1,000 points, but she opted out of the pandemic season.

“This is their last dance,” Williams said of his tremendous trio. “They just have to go out and play their best. They helped build the program. They are expected to win, not just show up.”

The Iron Horses are coming off a 16-4 season that included an 8-2 record in Region 6-AA, finishing second to Timberland. The Iron Horses reached the third round of the playoffs, losing to Silver Bluff. The loss marked the second consecutive season that the Bulldogs halted the Iron Horses’ season in the third round.

Last season marked the first time the Iron Horses girls defeated perennial hoops power Bishop England, 60-35. Kellermann became the first girl in school history to top 1,000 points, but her season came to a halt shortly after with the knee injury. Rivers reached 1,000 points in February.

“We have the look of a veteran team with some young players,” said Williams who opened the season with a victory over Colleton County. “We need to take it a day at a time, and a game at a time. Just get better for region play and the playoffs.”

The team embraces the work that is needed to be successful.

“Success starts in the summer,” Williams said. “That’s when you start paying the price. The reward for the hard work comes during the season. The kids know what to expect, and they have fun working to become better.”

Junior guard Tia Chaney and freshman forward Sophia Wirsing round out the starting lineup.

The Iron Horses will compete at the Class AAA level this fall, competing in Region 7-AAA, which includes some teams with impressive pasts: Battery Creek, Beaufort, Hanahan and North Charleston.

The Iron Horses opened the season Nov. 25 with a 52-29 victory over host Colleton County in the TKC Memorial Tournament. The Iron Horses topped Summerville Nov. 26, 41-35, to reach the championship against Woodmont, but fell short the next day, 53-41.