Learn and refine your technique to catch billfish

For months, Elliott (my son) and I have focused our fishing efforts on billfish. Specifically, blue marlin. The learning curve has been steep and our offshore fishing trips filled with disappointment.

On every trip we learn something new and use that knowledge to refine our technique. Undeterred, we try again.

On every trip, at sunrise, Elliott taps my shoulder and says, “Today is the day.”

We laugh hoping one day he will eventually be right.

On Sunday, my nephew Conrad and good friend Trent Gustafson joined Elliott and me. Our plan was to run 60 miles to an area with promising conditions in 500 feet of water. We left the dock shortly after 5 a.m.

When the sun came up, Elliott tapped my shoulder and said, “Today is the day.”

We laughed and then settled into our own thoughts for the rest of the ride to the fishing grounds.

Upon our arrival, we deployed our trolling spread. The area was alive. Flying fish were everywhere.

Our confidence level was high. Our first strike was from a 20-pound class mahi. Trent picked up the rod and expertly brought the fish to the boat. After landing the mahi, we quickly redeployed our trolling spread and began working the area in earnest.

Hours of boredom ensued. Then, a sailfish attacked the teasers and then switched to a rigged Ballyhoo and ate it. Once again, Trent expertly fought the fish to the boat, and we quickly released it.

About noon, a small blue marlin inspected the teasers and faded back into the depths. Before I could express my disappointment, there was a strike on the long outrigger bait. A blue marlin began jumping behind the boat. Conrad picked up the rod and settled into the fight.

Thirty minutes later, we released the blue marlin. Everyone was ecstatic. Pure joy.

Today was the day!