Learn clues for where to find fish

You better sit down. I have a confession to make. There are some days that I do not feel like fishing.

Can you believe it?

Sunday was one of those days.

The optimal tide was super early in the morning. It was still dark outside when my alarm went off. Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, was disappointed when I turned the alarm off and went back to sleep.

Later that morning, while drinking coffee and watching fishing shows on TV, Brody sat down by the back door. This is how he tells me he wants to go outside. So, I opened the door. Brody ran across the backyard, down the dock and jumped in the skiff. This is how he tells me he wants to go fishing. I told him I was taking a day off from fishing. Brody refused to leave the skiff. I grabbed another cup of coffee.

Thirty minutes later, I was out of coffee and Brody was still in the skiff. The weather was beautiful. The tide was low and incoming. Perfect conditions for targeting redfish.

I decided to take Brody’s suggestion and go fishing. After launching the skiff, I began navigating to the Wando River. Brody began barking and looking at the back of the boat. This is how Brody tells me to go the other way. So, we turned around and ran up Beresford Creek. As we passed a stretch of docks in shallow water, Brody got

up and stood next to the trolling motor. This is how he tells me to start fishing.

I picked up a rod rigged with a Z-Man Finesse TRD (Hot Snakes color) on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig. When I deployed the trolling motor, I noticed an angler fishing next to the bank. We exchanged pleasantries. The angler asked if I was the guy in the paper with the fish-finding dog. I introduced Brody and asked if we could fish a couple of docks down. The angler replied positively.

Using the trolling motor, I moved the skiff three docks away from the kayak angler and cast the lure close to the dock pilings. A redfish crushed the Finesse TRD, and the fight was on. It took a few minutes to get the redfish to the boat. Brody and I quickly took a selfie and let it go.

After releasing the redfish, Brody began pawing at his water dish. This is how Brody tells me he is hungry. It was time to go home.

Life with a fish-finding and stock-trading dog is fun. However, I think he bosses me around a bit much.