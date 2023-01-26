Learn How Your Body Can Heal Itself

Our body's ability to heal itself is a rapidly growing medical science referred to as regenerative medicine. Orthopedic regenerative medicine techniques combined with traditional therapies are a powerful formula for pain relief. EMTT technology, now available on the island, is a non-invasive touch-free technology that provides unprecedented patient comfort while delivering effective regenerative results.

Conditions Treated with EMTT

From your feet to your neck, EMTT provides relief for a wide variety of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, including:

Age-related damage such as osteoarthritis, herniated discs, and spinal spondylarthrosis

Muscle and tendon overuse injuries

Persistent pain in the neck, back, heels, nerve roots, and other chronic pain areas

Bone fractures

Chronically inflamed joints and tendons

Athletic injuries

post-operative treatment to speed healing

How do EMTT and Shock Wave Therapy work together to relieve pain?

Frequently, our providers combine the power of EMTT with focused Shock Wave Therapy. Initially used in the 1980s to break up kidney stones, Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) high-energy sound waves were found to regenerate damaged tissues. The current focused Shock Wave technology enhances healing, decreases inflammation, and reduces pain. Together ESWT and EMTT are dynamic duos that produce results that no other therapy replicates.

EMTT emits magnetic fields to the treatment region to stimulate cell regeneration in damaged tissues. It reduces inflammation in surrounding tissues allowing for better penetration of the shock waves. EMTT activates cellular healing to give immediate therapeutic results. ESWT uses radial, focused, and defocused high-energy sound waves to zero in on local tissues. Studies show that function and pain reduction were significantly improved with EMTT and focused Shock Wave Therapy combined for treatment.

This article is by Bright McConnell, MD, orthopedic surgeon and founder of Charleston Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers. Located on Daniel Island, readers can learn more at CharlestonSportsMed.com or call 843-285-5200. Walk-ins are welcome for our Friday clinic.