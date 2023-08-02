Legacy enshrined

Local coaching icon Ed Khouri, who established the Bishop England High School’s boys’ soccer program as one of the best in South Carolina over the course of his tenure was head coach from 1994 to 2022, was recently inducted into the South Carolina High School Soccer

Coaches Hall of Fame following his retirement in December 2022.

Khouri, who recently retired after an illustrious career, is one of only five boys’ coaches in South Carolina history to reach 500 career victories. He finished his career with 513 victories. His teams accounted for 14 of Bishop England boys’ varsity soccer’s 17 state championships.

“I am very grateful that our boys got to grow up with Coach Khouri and his coaching,” said Brian Michel, father of two BE alumni. whose sons were coached by Khouri. “He helped them with their self-esteem and self-worth more than he knows. And he did that by pushing them to be their best and to be part of something bigger than themselves. He built a tradition and culture like no one else.”

Khouri’s successful soccer program was one of the reasons national media outlets Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and MaxPreps have ranked Bishop England among the state’s top athletic programs over the course of his career. He has received many accolades including being the Adidas NSCAA National Coach of the Year in 2007. Khouri has been the South Carolina Coach of the Year 10 times. Many of his former players have gone on to play professionally at the highest level in the United States and internationally.

Earlier in his career, Khouri served as an assistant with the Charleston Battery, was the architect of numerous local club programs and teams, and is the founder of Daniel Island Soccer Academy (DISA), formed in 2006 as a feeder to local high school soccer programs. His vision of developing and mentoring youths locally has provided a positive outlet for them in the community to learn not only soccer skills but life skills as well.