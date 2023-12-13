Lesli Woodall beats Gabe Jolly, wins gift card to Mac’s Daniel Island
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 8:50am admin
Enter by 7 p.m. on Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/PL69LQ2
Lesli Woodall, who scored 9-3 this week, won the tiebreaker to beat Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate, who had a 6-6 record.
Lesli works from home for LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a product manager and lives on Daniel Island with her husband of almost 34 years. She and her husband enjoy playing pickleball. You might see Lesli out walking her golden retriever if she isn’t watching sports.
“I have been in a Fantasy Football league with the same group for 30 years and am a passionate Ohio State alum – Go Buckeyes,” Lesli said via email. “I follow both the NFL and college football closely and ESPN is the first thing I watch when I get up in the morning.”
Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games sent to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. Friday. There is no cost to enter.