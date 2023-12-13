Lesli Woodall beats Gabe Jolly, wins gift card to Mac’s Daniel Island

Lesli Woodall, who scored 9-3 this week, won the tiebreaker to beat Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate, who had a 6-6 record.

Lesli works from home for LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a product manager and lives on Daniel Island with her husband of almost 34 years. She and her husband enjoy playing pickleball. You might see Lesli out walking her golden retriever if she isn’t watching sports.

“I have been in a Fantasy Football league with the same group for 30 years and am a passionate Ohio State alum – Go Buckeyes,” Lesli said via email. “I follow both the NFL and college football closely and ESPN is the first thing I watch when I get up in the morning.”