Local standouts qualify for North-South All-Star Lacrosse Games

Evelyn Kitchin and Leslie Wysong never lost a match on the field during their lacrosse careers at Bishop England High School.

The dynamic duo, both members of the Class of 2023, won two state championships in their careers. But there was no title given during the pandemic season of 2020 and the pair missed out on a probable title this spring when the High School League bounced BE from the playoffs for using an ineligible player.

Kitchin and Wysong will get one last chance to showcase their skills at the high school level when the first North-South All-Star Lacrosse Games are held May 13 at Socastee High School.

Philip Simmons has two girls on the South roster: Zhaire Mack and Mallory Holleman.

Philip Simmons’ Andrew McQuade will play for the South boys. He will be joined by Bishop England’s Brian Noone and Riley Finlayson.

BOYS’ TENNIS

The Philip Simmons boys’ tennis team’s reign as state champion has come to an end.

The Iron Horses opened Class AAA playoff action with a victory over Darlington and followed that up with a victory over Dreher.

However, Camden brought the team’s season to an end in the third round.

The Iron Horses won Class AA state titles in 2019, ’21 and ’22. No state playoffs were held in the COVID-pandemic season of 2020.

Bishop England, meanwhile, opened Class AA play with a victory over Woodland. But Christ Church halted the Bishops’ season with a second-round decision.

SOCCER

All four soccer teams reached the third-round of their respective classification.

In Class AA, Bishop England competed in its first season without legendary coach Ed Khouri. His grandson, Patrick Khouri, stepped in and led the Bishops to an 11-6-1 record.

The Bishops earned a first-round bye and topped Barnwell 6-0 in the second round. However, Academic Magnet prevailed 2-1 in a game that included four overtimes.

The BE girls also received a first-round bye and topped Mid-Carolina in the second round. Rival Academic Magnet topped the Bishops 3-0 in the third round.

The Philip Simmons boys defeated Gilbert and Crestwood by scores of 4-2, 5-1, respectively in the first two rounds of the Class AAA playoffs. But the season came to an end when Waccamaw pulled out a 2-1 victory.

The Iron Horse girls combined to outscore foes Swansea and Loris 16-0 in the first two rounds of the playoffs. But Dreher held on for a 2-1 victory over the Iron Horses.

BASEBALL

After missing postseason in 2022 for the first time in decades, the Bishop England Bishops returned in time for the Class AA playoffs.

The Bishops opened district play with a loss to Andrew Jackson, but beat Edisto 9-4 in the consolation bracket to stay alive.

The Bishops, 12-8, traveled to Andrew Jackson, 24-2, for an elimination game on May 8. The Bishops had to beat Andrew Jackson two times to remain alive. That game was played after the paper went to print.

Philip Simmons went 1-2 in district play at the Class AAA level.

The Iron Horses began play with a 13-6 loss to Dreher in the opener. They remained alive with a 6-5 win over Darlington, but could not get past the Georgetown Bulldogs. Philip Simmons posted a 13-14 record.