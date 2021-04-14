Long’s RSVP to Wofford: ‘Plus One’

Michael Long’s blueprint for life is simple.

He lives by the motto “Plus One,” which means the Bishop England student-athlete goes above and beyond what is required to be successful, whether it’s at school, in the athletic arena or in everyday life.

“It means everything,” said Long, who recently committed to play football at Wofford College. “It means having the fortitude for one more rep, one more play, or fighting for one more yard. My work ethic and drive to be a better athlete allows me to improve every day.”

Every day, and in every way. A quick look at the senior’s curriculum vitae proves he succeeds in just about everything he attempts.

He’s played the piano since he was 7 years old and owns two black belts in karate. Throw in excellent achievements in the classroom as well as volunteer service projects and you have the ideal student-athlete.

“I never settle for just good,” said Long, a captain and all-state selection in both football and lacrosse for the Battling Bishops while sporting a 4.67 GPA and being a member of the school’s National Honor Society. “I always strive to be great and do whatever my team asks to achieve our goals.”

Long said matriculating to Wofford was the natural next step in his young life.

“Wofford will give me the chance to receive a high-quality education,” Long said. “I have also been given the opportunity to play football. I participated in a football camp at Wofford the summer before my junior year. Since then, I remained in contact with the coaches which helped me form a relationship with them, and ultimately allowed me to be able to play for Wofford. Wofford is one of the best FCS football teams, winning many SoCon Championships. It is an unbelievable opportunity to play for a prestigious football program such as Wofford.”

Long had excellent numbers during his varsity career on the gridiron, tallying 2,734 yards and scoring 22 touchdowns.

He said his senior year on the gridiron was challenging because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would go to the field with my teammates to run routes, and work on drills, even though we were uncertain if a football season would even occur,” Long said. “Once the season started, it was a relief. I played every game like it was my last, because I knew that at any moment, my senior season could end.”

The Terriers are getting more than a football player. Football and lacrosse take up a lot of time. But Long finds time to be involved in many extracurricular activities. He has more than 150 service hours by participating in Buddy Walk, Home Works of America,

Lowcountry Food Bank, St. Vincent DePaul Society, as well as youth camps and being an altar server.

He will leave BE with friends and memories for life.

“I have been blessed to attend an exceptional Catholic school in Bishop England, with great teachers and coaches,” Long said. “Coach (John) Cantey, coach (Danny) Croghan, coach (Tyler) Tracy and many other inspirational coaches have helped me become the man I am today and have prepared me for this next step in my life. My dad was one of my first coaches in third grade, and we still go to the fields in Park West to train."