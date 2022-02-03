Lowcountry hoopers named all-state selections

Philip Simmons and Bishop England are well represented on the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state team.

Philip Simmons landed two players on the Class AA team: Miles Haight and Kennedy Rivers. Bishop England’s selections include Ally Dominiak and Ella Schar. They made the Class AAA team.

Haight and Rivers both topped 1,000 points for their careers this season, and are all-state selections for the second straight season.

Haight, who led the Iron Horses to a 25-4 record and an appearance in the Elite 8, also became the first Iron Horse to be selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game.

Haight finished with 1,025 career points to conclude a stellar career. He was a force on both ends of the court and distributed the ball well. His season statistics included 19.3 points, 11.1 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals per contest.

“Miles has been part of the program since his freshman year,” coach Garrett Campbell said. “He’s worked hard for all that he’s accomplished. This year, he was asked to step up and be a leader. He responded.”

Rivers had a big role in the Iron Horse girls’ season, which concluded with a 16-4 record and an appearance in the Elite 8. She averaged 17.4 points per game and led the team with 3.7 assists. She also collected 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per outing.

She is one of two players in the girls’ program to score 1,000 points in a career.

“To see her progression, her development has been interesting,” her coach, Dustin Williams, said. “She’s developed into a talented player who took her lumps early on and grew from there. She found her rhythm her freshman year and has taken off.”

Bishop England’s Dominiak and Schar are two of the senior leaders on a team that entered Monday night’s Lower State Championship against Camden with a 12-game winning streak and a 19-6 record. Their stats weren’t flashy as the Bishops dominated Region 8-AAA,

and coach Paul Runey usually substituted early and often, limiting their numbers.

These numbers are impressive: Both Dominiak and Schar have been on the varsity for four years, and the Bishops’ record during that stint is 78-17, with one state championship heading into Feb. 28’s Lower State Championship.

“Both have represented Bishop England well,” Runey said. “Both play other sports, so they are athletic. Ally is our outside spark plug and Ella is our inside spark plug.”

Dominiak, who overcame a torn labrum in the offseason, averaged 11.1 points per game, hitting 48% from the field. She also averaged 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.1 assists per outing.

“She’s really quick and elusive,” Runey said of Dominiak. “When her game’s on, she can be a game-changer.”

Schar hit 49% from the field and averaged 10.9 points per game. She also shone on the defensive end with 6.8 rebounds per contest.

“She’s the best inside player in the region,” Runey said. “She’s been very productive, many double-doubles. She deserves every honor she’s received.”