March is not a fisherman’s friend

For me, March is the most difficult month to fish inshore. It is a transitional time.

As the water warms and bait returns to the creeks, the large winter schools of redfish and trout begin to break up. This makes locating fish more challenging.

Then once you find fish, getting them to strike a lure can be problematic. March is just a tough time to fish.

With this year’s inshore fishing season being a bit early, February seems like March. The water temperature is back in the 60-degree range. Baitfish and crabs have returned to the shallows. The weather is nice. But the fishing is not very consistent. Last Saturday was a perfect example of inconsistency.

PROBLEM No. 1

Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) had a veterinarian appointment. So, no fish-finding dog.

PROBLEM No. 2

Post-cold front conditions. In the dead of winter, post-cold front conditions concentrate trout into very small areas. Making fishing easy. In early spring, I have no idea what trout do when a cold front passes. It is like they disappear for a day or two. Last Saturday, I released a few but was never really able to establish a pattern. The trout were completely random. Some were shallow. Some were deep. No big concentration of fish.

PROBLEM No. 3

I found a bag of Brody’s beef jerky on the boat. As it turns out, I am not coordinated enough to manage the boat, fish and eat beef jerky. So, I just ate beef jerky. Brody is going to be super upset when he finds out I ate his stash!

Thankfully, while eating beef jerky, a small school of redfish swam near the boat. Reluctantly, I put down the beef jerky and picked up my fishing rod. Boom! Redfish on.

After a short fight and a quick picture, I released the fish and called it day. However, I continued to eat the beef jerky. Brody is going to be so mad!