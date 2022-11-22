Michael Humsi tops Edie Coupe, wins gift card to Vespa

Michael Humsi pulls off the win with a score of 10-1 beating Edie Coupe with Daniel Island Real Estate’s score of 9-2. He won the tie breaker.

We were unable to include the 49ers at Cardinals matchup on Monday night due to an early print deadline for Thanksgiving.

Humsi is originally from southwest Virginia, he moved to Daniel Island three years ago with his wife and two children. He is an anesthesiologist in the area and enjoys being outdoors, going to the beach, hiking and attending as much live music as possible.

“I play (Pigskin) Pick ’Em cause I’m highly competitive, love watching football and love trying to predict the upsets,” Humsi wrote via email.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.