Michelle Siau beats Mingledorff & Patterson, wins New York Butcher Shoppe gift card

Michelle Siau is the first two time winner of the year for the Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest.

Siau pulled out a win with a 9-2 record and the tiebreaker, earning herself a gift card to The New York Butcher Shoppe.

She beat sponsor attorneys Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson, who had an 8-3 record this week.

“So cool!” wrote Siau via email. “I’m truly excited to win again! Women do know football.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.