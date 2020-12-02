Mingledorff & Patterson win Pigskin Pick’em sponsor contest

Although it was their first year participating in the Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest, Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson were quick to figure out a formula for success. The friends and business associates who make up Mingledorff & Patterson: Attorneys At Law on Daniel Island came out on top among the field of sponsors with a winning overall record.

“There is a lot to like about this contest. It is a great way to interact with the community in a fun and competitive way,” Patterson said. “You are competing against the other sponsors and each sponsor at various times throughout the season is competing against the readers. I wasn’t surprised by how many people enjoy following the picks each week, but I was surprised by how many people were paying attention to who was actually winning on a week to week basis.”

Mingledorff agreed, “It was a fun process and opportunity to connect with the residents of Daniel Island. Like Michael, I, too, was pleasantly surprised at the number of people who followed along each week and would approach us about the picks. There were times people would approach me about picks I did not even know we made!”

The two said they were generally on the same page with their picks each week. “Although I did have Kansas City winning the Super Bowl, and was persuaded to go with San Fran instead,” Patterson said.

“As Michael pointed out, I was the one who thought the 49ers would win,” Mingledorff added. “Being a Falcons fan, and with Shanahan now in San Francisco, I should have known better.”

The pair joked that, “We did not watch the Super Bowl together, but maybe if we had, we would have had some better luck with our final picks.”

The winning sponsor receives $500 from The Daniel Island News to donate to a charity of their choice. Mingledorff & Patterson selected First Responders Children’s Foundation as their charity. Mingledorff said, “As a former police officer with the City of Charleston, this is a great way to help kids who have lost a parent in the line of duty.”

Mingledorff & Patterson specialize in business law, civil litigation, and estate planning. Their office is located at 260 Seven Farms Drive, Suite B, on Daniel Island. Contact them at 843-471-1015 or michael@mptrial.com or chris@mptrial.com or visit online at www.mptrial.com.

THANK YOU, SPONSORS!

Many thanks to all of the sponsors who participated in the 2019-2020 Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest. Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson of Mingledorff & Patterson: Attorney at Law; Colby Hollifield with Daniel Island Ferry; the staff at LTP Tennis; Rosie Siteby with Daniel Island Real Estate; Cara Schaafsma with Carolina One Real Estate; Ashley Severance with Atlantic Properties; Sue Detar, writer and author of “Don’t Lose The Ball In The Lights”; Phil Bowman, sports writer for The Daniel Island News.

Here are the final standings:

Mingledorff & Patterson

168-71

Colby Hollifield

165-74

LTP

162-77

Rosie Siteby

161-78

Cara Schaafsma

155-84

Atlantic Properties

152-87

Sue Detar

152-87

Phil Bowman

149-90