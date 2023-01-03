More than one way to catch a bite

The other day, Brody and I were fishing. Several boats slowed down and took pictures of Brody. As they passed, some would excitedly say “that is the fish-finding and stock-trading dog.” Others observed that Brody had fish-finding radar.

It seems Brody has become a bit of a local celebrity. While he enjoys the acclaim (and all the beef jerky people are giving him), I encourage him to be humble and remind him that celebrity has its pitfalls.

Between all of the celebrity appearances, Brody did manage to help me find some fish. With the water being in the low 60-degree range, trout were feeding near shallow oyster and marsh points. With the fish duly located, Brody laid down in the sunshine and took a nap. I looked at him and thought being a celebrity must be tiring.

While Brody slept, I managed to catch and release several nice size trout. A slow-sinking 4-inch Z-Man Jerk ShadZ on a 1/8-ounce flutter-style hook produced the most strikes. A slight twitch and long pause retrieve was irresistible to the trout.

As I was releasing a fish, a boat stopped, took a picture, and gave Brody a bag of beef jerky. Everyone knows Brody loves beef jerky. Before leaving they asked if Brody truly had fish-finding radar. I laughed and felt compelled to explain.

Recently, Brody was bitten on the ear by another dog. The veterinarian is making him wear a head cone to protect his ear as it heals. While Brody does have a knack for finding fish, he does not have fish-finding radar. The device on his head is for medical purposes only.

Thankfully, the veterinarian says Brody’s ear will be fine. However, he needs to lose a few pounds. When I inquired about a diet, she recommended no more beef jerky. Brody is disconsolate. No more beef jerky. Yes, celebrity has its pitfalls.