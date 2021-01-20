Mother/Daughter Catlin duo beat Ashley Severance, win a Dockery’s gift card

Mindy Catlin went 9-3 to win last week’s pick ‘em over sponsor Ashley Severance with Atlantic Properties’ 6-6. Mindy tied with several other contestants but won the tiebreaker.

Mindy is a 16-year Daniel Island resident. Her daughter Maddie, who attends the University of Maryland, was home this week and helped Mindy with her picks.

“I think she is the lucky charm because this is the first time I have won all season,” Mindy said via email. “I/we play just for fun and to see if we can predict the right winners. We both are football and hockey fans so it is just something fun to do.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers are given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@

thedanielislandnews.com, enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our website to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.