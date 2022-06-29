Navarro turns pro ahead of tourney on home clay

Her hours won’t be from 9-5, but Emma Navarro has a full-time job. The talented tennis player, who was a dominant force at the college level the past two springs, recently announced she is turning professional.

Navarro, a member of the University of Virginia women’s team, was the NCAA singles champ as a freshman in 2021. This spring, she reached the Round of 16 and earned ACC Player of the Year honors.

Navarro won’t have to click her heels to find there is no place like home to begin your career. Navarro was scheduled to make her professional debut Wednesday, June 29 in an event that kicks off the ITF Women’s Pro Circuit summer swing. The tournament is being held through July 3 at LTP Mount Pleasant, and has a $100,000 purse.

“It was a hard decision,” said the 21-year-old Navarro, who played at Ashley Hall High School before matriculating to Charlottesville. “I spent a lot of time thinking about my options. It wasn’t an easy decision because school was fun and I enjoyed it. But I felt the time was right to leave.

“Now, I have a job,” Navarro continued. “Now, it’s not like I’m in college half of the time and a tennis player the other half. It’s full-time with a little more pressure. This gives me more time to practice and to take care of myself on a full-time basis.”

The tournament venue this week is just a ride over the bridge from Daniel Island, where Navarro scored an impressive victory in April’s Credit One Charleston Open. She’s played in numerous WTA events as an amateur.

Navarro’s tennis odyssey has not changed her. She’s very grounded and has even thought about life after tennis. Navarro promises she will get her degree. She’s just not sure if she will return to UVA or earn her degree online.

But for now, Navarro’s shifting gears and seems to be on the fast track to greatness on the WTA tour.

Her tennis journey began as a toddler. As she progressed, Navarro proved to have the talent. She seemed to lack confidence, however. A talk with her dad, Ben, who offered some fatherly advice, was all she needed.

“My dad told me I should make something of tennis,” Navarro said. “My parents have always been supportive of me, and my dad has always been a tennis advocate.”

Navarro gained confidence and even set a goal to be in the top 200 in the WTA rankings. She achieved that when she checked in at No. 194 shortly before a stunning upset of World No. 56 Madison Pringle in the first round at the Credit One Charleston Open. Navarro checks in at World No. 253 entering play this week.

The ITF tournament is somewhat of a Navarro family affair. Navarro’s younger sister, Margaret, was in the qualifying bracket. She topped Rhiann Newhorn, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance.

The younger Navarro was scheduled to play Noelia Zeballos Meghar for a berth in the main draw.