Navarro wins first Grand Slam match at the French Open

Emma Navarro’s first appearance on the famed red clay of Roland Garros as a professional included double duty in the City of Light.

It also included her first Grand Slam singles victory.

The 22-year-old, who turned pro last year after a brilliant career at the University of Virginia where she won an NCAA singles crown, showed the potential to be a star on the WTA Tour with an encouraging effort during the Grand Slam event, which is contested in Paris. She

competed in both singles and doubles.

Navarro, who entered the French Open ranked No. 75 in the world in singles, picked up a memorable victory that tested her talent and mettle. Navarro never flinched in the third set after falling behind to Russian Erika Andreeva during the decisive stretch on May 30.

Navarro grinded it out to gain a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory. Navarro was down 3-0 in the third set but roared back to take the next five games.

It was Navarro’s first victory in a Grand Slam event, and will be a milestone marker on her professional journey as a tennis player.

While it was all Emma on the red clay of Roland Garros, it was a family affair celebration in the stands as proud parents Kelly and Ben embraced in a victory hug.

Navarro, who lost at the U.S. Open in 2021 in her first Grand Slam event, faced Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the second round.

Navarro found herself in a similar situation vs. Andreescu, who entered World 48. But this time, Navarro an alumna of Ashley Hall, couldn’t duplicate her success vs. the 2019 U.S. Open winner who seems to be fully recovered from an ankle injury she suffered in Miami earlier this year.

Andreescu, with the crowd in her corner, claimed the final four games to post a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Navarro also competed in doubles at Roland Garros, teaming up with two-time NCAA champ Danielle Collins (2014, ’16), who also played at UVA.

They faced the talented team of Australian Storm Hunter and Belgian Elise Mertens in the first round. Hunter and Mertens posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

The French Opened was founded in 1891, and it took 132 years for the iconic event, known as “Internationaux de France de Tennis” to the locals, to showcase two tennis players with Charleston connections.

Charleston fan favorite Shelby Rogers, who entered the tourney at World No. 34, also began play on May 30 with a match against Petra Martic, a Croatian who was four rungs down the ladder from Rogers at World 38.

Martic pushed her record to 3-0 v. Rogers by surviving a slow start to gain a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the 2016 French Open quarterfinalist.