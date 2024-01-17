Navarro wins first WTA title at Hobart International

The first thing you couldn’t help but notice was her smile.

Emma Navarro was still standing and still smiling after earning the first WTA singles title of her blossoming professional career. She defeated two-time champ Elise Mertens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in a slugfest to capture the Hobart International title Jan. 13.

The match, which featured the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 2 seed, was a grueling test of mind over matter and lasted two hours and 48 minutes in the Land Down Under.

In the end, it was Navarro, the No. 2 seed, who survived in a gut-check marathon to continue her meteoric rise up the WTA rankings ladder with the victory in the WTA 250 event. A year ago, she was World No. 149. The victory over the two-time Hobart champ lifted her to new heights. She entered the Australian Open as World No. 26.

Navarro was beaming when she addressed the crowd at the Hobart International Tennis Center as she talked about her short – and successful – career.

“I don’t know if I could put words to the emotions, but it’s been a lot of years in the making,” said Navarro, who was awesome in the Australian Open tune-up.

“My coach (Peter Ayers) and I have been together for eight years, I think. From where we started to now, it’s really crazy to think about.

“Probably six, seven years ago, I was hoping to be a decent college player, and that was going to be good enough for me,” Navarro added. “So to be here now, it’s really crazy, and I guess just a testament to the work we’ve both put in.”

Navarro, who won the NCAA singles title two years ago as a member of the University of Virginia women’s team, then paused for photos for posterity by sitting on the court, clutching the championship trophy with her left hand while pointing with her right index finger to the word Hobart, which was stenciled on the blue court.

It was the culmination of another impressive effort in Australia. The 22-year-old Navarro, who was born in New York City and now calls Charleston home, was 8-1 after reaching the Auckland semis and then winning in Hobart, which is the capital of Tasmania.

Navarro recorded 39 winners to Mertens’ 24 in the championship and converted eight of 19 break points to become the second consecutive American to win the event. Lauren Davis was the 2023 champ.

Navarro’s success continued into the first round of the Australian Open. Navarro, making her AO main-draw debut, won a tough match by outlasting China’s Wang Xiyu by a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-5 score on Jan. 15 to push her record to 9-1 in 2024. Navarro was scheduled to play Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy in the second round.

Daniel Island’s Shelby Rogers also competed in the Australian Open, making her first WTA appearance since last summer’s Wimbledon. Rogers, who was making her eighth appearance at the AO, dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. Rogers’ record in Melbourne fell to 5-8.