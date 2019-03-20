Nearshore fishing nets plentiful catch

Several weeks ago, I purchased a 22-foot Pathfinder bay boat. It has taken a bit of time to set-up and organize the boat to suit my nearshore fishing needs. With daylight savings time last week and spring arriving this week, I have been rushing to have the boat ready for the upcoming season. Thankfully, for the most part, the Pathfinder is ready to go. So, on Sunday, Elliott and I took it out for a little nearshore fishing. Of course, the weather had other plans. A steady northeasterly breeze made the nearshore waters a little too rough for the bay boat. No worries, the inside of the jetties is always a good Plan B.

The tide was approaching dead low when we started fishing. I positioned the boat within easy casting distance of the rocks and used the trolling motor to maintain the distance as we drifted with the current. Elliott and I were casting ¼-ounce jigs tipped with pearl colored Z-Man 4” Jerk ShadZ. Our plan was to keep moving until we located fish. Then, use the Spot Lock function of the trolling motor to “anchor” us in position when a school of fish was found. It did not take very long. Quality-size trout were patrolling the rocks. They were hungry, too! We did not count the number of fish that we caught and released, but it was a lot.

The bay boat has opened the nearshore waters to me. Areas that I could not effectively or safely fish in my skiff. For the next month or so, I will be developing and refining my nearshore techniques. It is my plan to include this content in my April 13 fishing class (9:30-11:30) at the Daniel Island Library. The class is free. However, I am asking attendees to consider a donation to The Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. The class is filling up quickly. If you would like to reserve a seat, please send a note to captgregp@gmail.com.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.