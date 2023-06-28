New athletic director on board at Bishop England

Bishop England High School has hired Bill Warren as its new athletic director.

Warren comes to the Holy City after spending 29 years with the Rock Hill School District.

Warren will be at Bishop England this academic year, serving as co-athletic director with Paul Runey.

Runey, who has been at Bishop England for five decades announced earlier that the 2023-24 academic year would be his last as the Bishops’ athletic director and girls’ basketball coach. He later said he would continue on as girls’ basketball coach.

Warren’s career began at Greenwood High School, and he arrived in Rock Hill in 1994. His first job in the district was head trainer at Northwestern High School. He was named Northwestern’s AD in 2005 and left the Trojans in 2011 when he took the Rock Hill AD job.

CARLISLE CUP

Bishop England and Philip Simmons continue to have elite athletic programs. Both schools finished in the top five in the 2022-23 Carlisle Cup standings.

The Bishops finished second in Class AA behind Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Meanwhile, Philip Simmons had a strong showing in its first year as a Class AAA entry. Philip Simmons, the smallest school in Class AAA, finished in fourth place in the Carlisle standings. Wren won top honors in Class AAA.

The Carlisle Cup uses a point system to determine the winners. For example, teams earn 100 points for a state championship, 80 points for runner-up, 60 points for a third-place finish all the way down to 10 points for a 32nd-place finish in the state.

Oceanside tallied 1,110 points to easily top the Bishops, who collected 860 points.

The Bishops won Class AA state titles in girls’ track and field, boys’ volleyball, girls’ cross country, swimming and boys’ golf.

The Bishops were state runners-up in girls’ tennis, boys’ cross country and girls’ basketball.

The Iron Horses, the top Class AA program in 2021 and ’22, also shone on the bigger stage. The Iron Horses claimed the girls’ cross country championship and was state runner-up in girls’ volleyball, boys’ volleyball and girls’ track and field.

The race for the title in Class AAA was tight. Wren tallied 810 points and only 90 points separated the top four teams.

LACROSSE STARS

The Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team was well represented at a national event featuring the top players in the country.

Bishops who made the journey included Bo Rosato, Nini Clarke, Izzy Woods, Henley Bredemann, Lizzy Tompkins and Keira Tyler.

The Bishops were on a team that included the best players in the Palmetto State that competed in the USA Lacrosse Women’s National Tournament. The tournament featured more than 800 of the top high school girls’ lacrosse players in the country.

The Sandlapper team finished with a 2-2 record.