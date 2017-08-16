New indoor space announced for local volleyball players

The Palmetto Strikers Volleyball Club (PSVC), a local nonprofit volleyball club founded in 2015, is planning to move into a 15,000-square-foot volleyball facility.

The new space will be located on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, with easy access from Hwy. 17 N., I-526 and I-26. It is expected to open by December 2017 and will have four indoor volleyball courts.

Due to the popularity of juniors’ travel volleyball in the Lowcountry, PSVC plans to expand their programming.

“Having our own facility will allow us to house more teams, offer year-round player development clinics, camps and private lessons, giving athletes the opportunity to improve, compete and grow,” said Janine Mabe, club director for PSVC.

Teams at all age levels, 11 through 18, will be added in 2018. The programs PSVC plans to add will be designed for the entire community, such as open gyms, seated volleyball for players with physical disabilities and a league for adults, added Mabe.

“We’ve been growing rapidly,” said Patrick Huber, club president.

This year tryout attendance doubled from 2016, as did the number of teams. PSVC is prepared to field 20 travel teams in 2018, a 45 percent increase over 2017.

“The opening of our facility positions us to keep up with demand and with the only four court facility that is conditioned for the summer and winter months we can operate year round,” continued Huber. “This space will allow us to continue to focus on our mission of bringing the sport to all kids, regardless of their physical condition, or financial circumstances.”

Tax deductible sponsorship opportunities are available. For additional information email sponsorships@palmettostrikers.com.

Several Daniel Island youth athletes have participated in the PSVC, including the following players from last year: Mia Gerding, Camille Acevedo, Alex Bobey, Sophia Fetten, Amber McAdams, Rayna Patel, Claudia Rose Perkis, Lilly Praete, Nicole Salomon, Kelsey Stieby, Emma Varn, Megan Varn, Madeline White and Julia Wood.

“The growth of the area, combined with the increases in the need for gym space along with the popularity of volleyball, has fueled our expansion and we are proud to be part of it!” said Daniel Island resident Steve Salomon, who serves with his wife Gail on the PVSC Board of Directors.

Palmetto Strikers Volleyball Club is dedicated to “developing the whole player: the athlete, the teammate and the person.” For additional information, visit www.palmettostrikers.org.